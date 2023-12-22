German medical device maker plans $88 million expansion in suburban Atlanta, hiring more than 200

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A German drug packaging and medical device maker says it will expand in suburban Atlanta, investing $88 million and hiring more than 200 new employees.

Gerresheimer AG, based in Dusseldorf, said Thursday that it would build a new factory in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta. The company currently employs more than 260 people there, and it had already announced an expansion that is supposed to add 180 jobs by April.

Gerresheimer has been operating in Peachtree City for more than 30 years, officials said.