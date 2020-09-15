Georgia's Williams ducks debate in race for John Lewis' seat

Williams' campaign informed organizers she will not participate in a virtual debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting set for Oct. 12 against Republican Angela Stanton-King, Atlanta Press Club debate organizer Lauri Strauss said Tuesday.

“We understand that it’s an unusual time and schedules are busy,” Strauss said. “We just really hoped to provide an opportunity for the public to get to know who she is before people head to the polls.”