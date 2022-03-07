Georgia's Warnock, Walker among those qualifying for 2022

The Associated Press has reported that police in Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker after a 2001 domestic disturbance. The AP also cited police records in which his ex-wife and former girlfriends said he made a string of violent threats. Monday, Walker urged people to read his memoir about his mental health struggles and "get to the truth." After that, he said "women do have to judge me."

“I think women will be safer with Herschel Walker than anyone, because I am the safe candidate in this race,” Walker said, an apparent reference to the blame he places on Democrats for an increase in violent crime.

Walker was evasive when asked whether he would debate fellow Republicans in the primary, saying, “I'm not going to play games.”

“I’m thinking about debating Raphael Warnock, because that’s who I need to be debating right now," Walker said, deriding Warnock's proposal to cut the federal gas tax as “talking about eliminating stuff to get votes.”

Dan McLagan, a spokesperson for Black, predicted Walker would decline debates because he would be “humiliated.”

“Herschel Walker is not smart enough to debate anybody,” McLagan said.

Qualifying runs through noon Friday. Still to file papers are Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has no announced opposition for governor, Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and top GOP gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

Also on the ballot are seven other statewide offices, two Public Service Commission posts, 14 congressional seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats.

Black, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler are not seeking reelection to their posts. More than three dozen House members and at least nine senators are also not expected to seek reelection, although many of those officials plan to run for other offices.

For members of the U.S. House and the General Assembly, it will be the first election under new district lines drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census. Those lines are likely to aid Republicans in adding a ninth congressional seat, up from the eight Georgia seats they currently hold, as U.S. Rep Lucy McBath exits the 6th District to run in the 7th District. McBath is challenging a fellow Democratic incumbent, Carolyn Bourdeaux, in what could be the highest-profile Democratic primary this year.

McBath told reporters that she was “staunch supporter” of President Joe Biden's agenda, drawing a contrast to Bourdeaux, who balked at the cost of some Biden proposals over the summer. Bourdeaux said she was focused on responding to the needs of her district and said that unlike McBath, she actually lives in Gwinnett County, although not in the part of the county where the redrawn district lies.

“My son is enrolled in school in Gwinnett, I've run five campaigns in Gwinnett and I'm just very deeply invested in this community," Bourdeaux said.

In the General Assembly, Democrats are likely to pick up some seats, but many races are likely to be less competitive, as majority Republicans redrew lines to fortify their hold on enough seats to maintain majorities in the House and Senate. Congressional and legislative lines are being challenged in lawsuits.

There could be some surprises, though, as candidates enter and exit races. In recent weeks, for example, Republican Patrick Witt has shifted from running for the 10th Congressional District to seeking election as state insurance commissioner. And Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair has dropped his plans to seek the Democratic nomination for state superintendent.

Party runoffs will be June 21 if needed, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy

Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to journalists after qualifying for reelection at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to journalists after qualifying for reelection at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption FILE- Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. Herschel Walker's Republican rivals for U.S. Senate in Georgia are attacking him over reports by The Associated Press detailing police in Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker after a 2001 domestic disturbance, saying it adds to proof that Republicans risk losing the Senate race against Warnock if they nominate Walker and leave him vulnerable to attacks.(Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno Caption FILE- Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. Herschel Walker's Republican rivals for U.S. Senate in Georgia are attacking him over reports by The Associated Press detailing police in Texas once confiscated a gun from Walker after a 2001 domestic disturbance, saying it adds to proof that Republicans risk losing the Senate race against Warnock if they nominate Walker and leave him vulnerable to attacks.(Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno

Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters before qualifying for reelection at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters before qualifying for reelection at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Herschel Walker files paperwork to qualify to run for U.S. Senate at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption Herschel Walker files paperwork to qualify to run for U.S. Senate at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock of Georgia speaks to Democratic state Sen. Donzella James before qualifying for reelection on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the state capitol in Atlanta. Warnock faces little-known opposition in the May 24 Democratic primary, but will likely face a stout GOP challenge in the fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy Caption Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock of Georgia speaks to Democratic state Sen. Donzella James before qualifying for reelection on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the state capitol in Atlanta. Warnock faces little-known opposition in the May 24 Democratic primary, but will likely face a stout GOP challenge in the fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

Caption FILE - Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Walker has a message for the Republicans in the tight race for the party’s nomination for governor in Georgia: Don’t count on help from me, for now. A football legend in a sports-crazed state whose Senate campaign is backed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is running far ahead in Georgia's May primary. So far, Walker is refusing to get involved and is increasingly expressing exasperation with the negative tone of the governor's race.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption FILE - Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Walker has a message for the Republicans in the tight race for the party’s nomination for governor in Georgia: Don’t count on help from me, for now. A football legend in a sports-crazed state whose Senate campaign is backed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is running far ahead in Georgia's May primary. So far, Walker is refusing to get involved and is increasingly expressing exasperation with the negative tone of the governor's race.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 16, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Georgia's 2022 election field will solidify this week as major party candidates officially qualify. At the top of the ticket are races for governor and U.S. senator. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams has no announced opposition for governor. Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has multiple challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 16, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Georgia's 2022 election field will solidify this week as major party candidates officially qualify. At the top of the ticket are races for governor and U.S. senator. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams has no announced opposition for governor. Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has multiple challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson