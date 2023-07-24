BreakingNews
Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

Georgia's transportation chief is set to get another $100,000 raise

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Georgia’s transportation commissioner will get another $100,000 boost in pay

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's transportation commissioner will get another $100,000 boost in pay.

The State Transportation Board says it will boost Commissioner Russell McMurry's yearly pay to $550,000, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, up from the current $450,000.

Board Chairman Robert Brown said McMurry deserves the 22% salary increase, scheduled to begin in September, because of his leadership of the Georgia Department of Transportation since he became commissioner in 2015.

Among achievements Brown cites are McMurry's management of a series of highway improvement projects, including reconstructions of major interstate junctions in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah.

Brown also credits McMurry’s leadership for Georgia's growing transportation budget, and notes praise Georgia has received for its infrastructure during McMurry's tenure.

“For all these reasons and more, it remains critically important to the State Transportation Board that Commissioner McMurry continue to lead GDOT in coming years,” Brown said.

McMurry’s pay rose from $250,000 to $350,000 in 2017, then to $450,000 in 2021. The raises, including the latest, will also boost McMurry's state pension.

A dozen state employees earned more than $1 million last year, the newspaper earlier found. University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was the top-paid employee at nearly $8 million.

The state paid Gov. Brian Kemp $176,250 in 2022.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes3h ago

BREAKING: Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood
32m ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
48m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
31m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
58m ago
Email scammers said to send money. An Atlanta suburb's government lost nearly $800,000
2h ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'in a different space' after suspension-shaped first season in...
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
4h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
8h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top