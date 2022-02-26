Georgia's top courts to host Black law student competitions

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin, spearheaded the coordination of that court, the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Statewide Business Court to host and judge the final round Saturday of the National Black Law Students Association's Thurgood Marshall Moot Court and Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial competitions.

“It’s nice to be a part of something in a space that really gives aspiring young lawyers the feeling that they are moving into their careers,” Justice Colvin said in a news release. “I hope that being in the halls of the highest courts of our state gives these students confidence as they put in the work and advocate for their positions.”