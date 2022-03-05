Georgia's top courts place time capsule in judicial building

State Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias and Court of Appeals Vice Chief Judge Amanda Mercier put the box in its place near the front entrance of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center on Thursday afternoon, according to a Supreme Court news release.

Nahmias said the placement of the time capsule — a metal box filled with items from the two courts — commemorates the completion of the building's construction. Ground was broken for the building, named after former Gov. Nathan Deal, in August 2017 and it was dedicated in February 2020.