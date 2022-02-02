Georgia's Stacey Abrams raised $9.25 million in governor bid

Abrams said she has $7.2 million in cash on hand. That's less than the $12.7 million that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that he has in cash. But Abrams has a one key advantage: She's thus far unopposed for the Democratic nomination, with no other candidates having yet filed.

Kemp is facing multiple Republican challengers including former Sen. David Perdue and former state Rep. Vernon Jones in what could be a costly battle for the GOP nomination. None of Kemp's Republican rivals have announced their fundraising totals as of Jan. 31. Candidates have several more days to file reports with Georgia ethics officials.