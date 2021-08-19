Georgia's Sen. Warnock focuses on jobs amid Afghan questions

The first-term senator, who won a special election that gave Democrats control of the upper chamber, talked at length about ways Georgia would benefit from the infrastructure bill, including plans to electrify school buses that would aid the Blue Bird factory in Fort Valley, a chance to cover part of a freeway just north of downtown Atlanta and an amendment he cosponsored with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, to push for construction of Interstate 14 from Texas across the middle of Georgia.

But Warnock made clear repeatedly Thursday that he wants to keep pushing changes that would stop states from restricting voting access, as well as roll out a Medicaid plan in states including Georgia that have not expanded the state-federal health insurance plan for lower income adults.

“I feel strongly that we must work on the infrastructure of our communities, while also working to take care of infrastructure of our democracy,” Warnock said on his push for federal legislation to guarantee voting rights, which faces a steep hurdle of Republican opposition amid calls for Democrats to abolish the minority's ability to block legislation by using the filibuster.

Warnock said he and other Democrats are working on a new voting rights proposal that will include provisions from two measures Democrats have been considering, including one named for the late Atlanta Rep. John Lewis.

“I think it's important to have all 50 Democrats, not just on a framework, but on a bill. And our focus right now is getting the text of that written,” Warnock said.

Caption Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to the Atlanta Press Club Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore