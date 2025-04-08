Georgia's public university system combines two schools

“The dollars saved through consolidation have always been reinvested directly in our campuses — fueling the hiring of strong faculty, expanding student support services and driving measurable improvements in retention and graduation rates,” Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Our commitment in making this recommendation is no different. We will preserve access to higher education locally while ensuring that we keep improving the experience and success of our students.”

The move has saved $30 million in administrative costs, according to the University System of Georgia. This is not the first time Georgia Southern has been involved — in 2017, it absorbed the former Armstrong State University in Savannah.

East Georgia State is a four-year school that also offers two-year associate degrees. Perdue said the system understands "the importance of making sure East Georgia State College’s legacy of creating knowledge and prosperity continues within the Swainsboro community and beyond.”

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges need to approve the plan before it moves forward.