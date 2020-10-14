Georgia's Loeffler and QAnon-supporting candidate set event

The two are scheduled to appear together in Dallas, Georgia, in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta.

Loeffler is locked in a multi-candidate election to keep the Senate seat that Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to earlier this year. She has been vying with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins for the votes of conservatives in a race that's likely to go to a January runoff if no one gains a majority. Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is the leading Democratic candidate.