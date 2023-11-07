Georgia's lieutenant governor wants to cut government regulations on businesses

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says he wants to cut government regulations on businesses and give lawmakers more power over state agencies
Georgia News
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said Tuesday he wants to cut government regulations on businesses and give lawmakers more power over state agencies.

“We ought to be looking at ways to help businesses reduce burdensome regulations, and eliminate as much red tape as possible,” Jones, a Republican, said at a news conference at the Georgia Capitol alongside some Senate Republicans.

Although some parts of his plans remain unclear, others are already in motion, including a bill that would make it easier for people convicted of crimes to get government occupational licenses. If passed, agencies could only disqualify applicants for certain serious crimes, or crimes related to that occupation. It would also require agencies to publish a list of those crimes, so someone pursuing a career would know in advance if an old conviction would disqualify them.

That proposal, Senate bill 157, passed the Senate 55-0 last year but stalled in the state House. Representatives could take it up again in January when the second year of Georgia's two-year legislative term begins.

Senators are also considering plans to eliminate licenses for some fields or reduce license requirements.

“This disproportionately impacts lower income professions and drives up consumer costs,” said Sen. Larry Walker III, a Perry Republican. He specifically mentioned abolishing the requirement for certain makeup artists to get a state cosmetology license.

Jones wants to let lawmakers request an analysis of how much a proposed law would cost businesses, in much the same way they can currently request a fiscal note on how much a law would cost the state.

He is also looking to raise the threshold for special treatment of small businesses under state agency from 100 employees to 300. State law says small businesses are supposed to get easier compliance and reporting for rules that will cost them money, or be entirely exempt.

Jones also said he wants state lawmakers to have a stronger ability to oversee and review state agency regulations. Jones' office did not respond to questions Tuesday about this part of his plan.

The announcement is one in a series Jones has made in advance of the 2024 legislative session as he seeks to build a conservative record that he would need if he runs for governor in 2026 against other Republicans. Jones has also called for paying teachers a $10,000 supplement in exchange for taking firearms training and called for restrictions on social media use by minors.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib
45m ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Houston County District Attorney's office

Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal
5m ago
Swinney: Clemson RB Shipley 'trending' toward return against Georgia Tech on Saturday
3h ago
R.E.M. celebrates 'a very radical departure' 25 years ago with their album 'Up'
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
21h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top