Georgia's largest school district won't have in-person start

Gwinnett County's decision follows extended wrangling over the district's plans. School board member Everton Blair had been pushing for weeks for all-remote learning, but four of five board members last week expressed support for the district's plans, which had given parents a choice of in-person or remote learning.

That Thursday meeting ended with longtime board member Louise Radloff telling Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks, in a remark caught on a still-live microphone that “I could strangle him" in reference to Blair, the district's only African American board member. Radloff later apologized.

Sunday, another board member joined Blair in announcing support for all-remote learning.

Wilbanks said the district would use information from health officials to determine when it could start face-to-face instruction. District officials say they've worked to improve digital learning and will hold teachers and students to higher expectations, setting a daily schedule with some live lessons, taking attendance and giving grades and tests.

Teachers will generally deliver lessons online from schools, but Gwinnett officials say they will allow some staff members to work from home “to address individual concerns.”

The district says it will loan computers and internet connection devices to students who need them.

