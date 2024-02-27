Georgia's Kirby Smart adds James Coley, Josh Crawford to offensive staff

Coley previously coached Georgia's wide receivers from 2016-17 and worked with quarterbacks in 2018-19 while also serving as offensive coordinator in his last year with the Bulldogs. He worked on Texas A&M's staff from 2020-23, coaching wide receivers and tight ends.

Smart said Coley is “a tremendous teacher and leader of young men."

“His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition,” Smart said.

Crawford was Georgia Tech's wide receivers coach in 2023. He earned his master's degree from Georgia in 2012 after playing as a running back at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

