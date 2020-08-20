Georgia's July jobless rate level as more re-enter workforce

The numbers show an economy still recovering from the shock of the pandemic, which forced historic numbers of people out of work in the state.

Georgia's July jobless rate was 7.6%, the same as in June, but more than twice July 2019's level of 3.4%. The number of people seeking jobs rose more rapidly than the number of people with jobs, pushing up the number of unemployed Georgians slightly to 378,000. That's still below the all-time high of 614,000 set in April, when the jobless rate also touched a record peak of 12.6% as many businesses sent workers home.