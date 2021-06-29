Georgia's highest court to get new leadership this week

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is to be sworn in as chief justice, and Justice Michael Boggs is to be sworn in as the new presiding justice. Outgoing Chief Justice Harold Melton is set to swear in both men on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol.

The chief justice heads the state judicial branch and speaks for the state's highest court. He also chairs the Georgia Judicial Council, which makes policy for the judicial branch. The presiding justice oversees oral arguments and deliberation meetings in the chief justice's absence and is vice-chair of the Judicial Council.