Georgia's governor continues rollback of state gas and diesel taxes for another month

Georgia's state taxes on gasoline and diesel will be suspended for another month

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state taxes on gasoline and diesel will be suspended for another month after Gov. Brian Kemp extended the tax rollback in a Friday executive order.

The suspension of the taxes, at 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel, had been scheduled to end next Thursday but will now run through at least Nov. 11.

The Republican governor last month revived what was a campaign tactic during his reelection bid in 2022, when he signed a law suspending the gas tax with broad bipartisan support. Kemp signed seven separate extensions after that, with the state forgoing an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue from March 2022 to January 2023.

Georgia's governor can suspend the collection of taxes during an emergency as long as lawmakers approve it the next time they meet. In September, Kemp issued a novel legal declaration finding that high prices were such an emergency. The 2022 suspensions came under a state of emergency related to COVID-19.

Kemp says tax relief for Georgians helps them deal with inflation, although most economists say giving consumers more money typically increases inflation as well.

“With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgia can easily afford to make up for the lost cash, which is used mostly for roadbuilding. Not only is its rainy day account full, but it has roughly $10 billion in additional surplus cash in state accounts. The state is also likely to run another multibillion dollar-surplus this year.

On Thursday, Georgia drivers were paying an average $3.20 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, according to motorist group AAA. That was the lowest price among the states and down 37 cents since Kemp suspended the taxes. The national average of $3.77 has decreased 7 cents per gallon in the same time.

Pump prices also include a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo contributed

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Rise in RSV, virus that sickens babies, fills Atlanta hospital beds1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
19m ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Still warm today with showers possible ahead of cold front
23m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

RHONE: Finding fault for flash floods in Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

RHONE: Finding fault for flash floods in Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett updates development ordinance for “missing middle housing”
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

MLB playoffs 2023: Verlander gets Game 1, all 8 teams prep for Division Series openers...
5h ago
Whales and dolphins in American waters are losing food and habitat to climate change, US...
6h ago
Thursday's Scores
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
17h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
14h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top