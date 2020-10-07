Georgia's Gov. Kemp touts progress against COVID-19

As of Monday, Georgia has 21,348 of those probable cases, mostly from antigen testing, the Department of Public Health said. Toomey said the department would begin publishing probable cases daily on its website soon.

Many other states are including antigen positives as part of their overall case count. Outside observers of Georgia's numbers say it's important to publish the numbers to get an overall picture of what's going on.

"Without that, we still aren't seeing an apples to apples comparison with other states," wrote epidemiologist Amber Schmidtke, who writes a daily analysis of Georgia's numbers.

Despite lower case counts and a decline in deaths, Georgia has continued to record an average of more than 30 deaths per day in recent days. With 7,229 deaths recorded so far, Georgia remains on track to record more than 10,000 deaths this year from the pandemic. That would be nearly 1 in 1,000 Georgians.

“I can tell you that what we work on every single day, every single day, is to prevent any death that we can, whether it’s in our long term care facilities and otherwise,” Kemp said. “And that’s what we will continue to do during the course of this pandemic.”

Both Kemp and Toomey urged people to make sure they get a flu shot, with Toomey saying officials were trying to prevent flu cases from filling hospitals, possibly crowding out space for COVID-19 patients if the state sees an uptick later.

“We're trying to prevent twindemics of COVID plus influenza, which could be devastating,” Toomey said.

Kemp also touted economic progress, noting that the Georgia Department of Economic Development had granted incentives to businesses that in the three months ended Sept. 30 had announced more than 10,000 jobs and $3.71 billion in investment.

___

