Georgia's former secretary of state to lead Georgia College

The Georgia Board of Regents named Cox on Thursday to be the next president of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The school had nearly 7,000 students last fall. Its current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s resigning in September. Cox’s tenure begins Oct. 1.

University System of Georgia acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney cited Cox’s experience in liberal arts education as one of several reasons she was a strong candidate for the position. Cox served 10 years as president of Young Harris College, a private liberal arts school in the North Georgia mountains. She also served as dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017.