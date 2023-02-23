Georgia's Dumas-Johnson charged with reckless driving

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Dumas-Johnson was released Wednesday evening after posting a combined bond of $4,000 — $2,500 for allegedly racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for alleged reckless driving.

The arrest on the misdemeanor charges followed an incident in Athens on Jan. 10, one day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game and Dumas-Johnson had four tackles.