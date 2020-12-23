Georgia's Crean hires former Pistons coach Michael Curry

“I’m excited to be back and around the game,” Curry said. "I’ve always felt like I had a great defensive mind with the game. I wanted to continue to expand my offensive thought process and always have liked how coach Crean’s teams played with pace. To have a chance to keep learning from that and be on the Power-5 level here at Georgia is perfect.”

Curry played with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee, Washington Bullets, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

Curry and Dather fill an opening on Georgia's staff left when Dice Yoshimoto accepted a position with the New York Knicks.

