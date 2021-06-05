Georgia's COVID-19 statewide judicial emergency to end soon

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton said Friday that he plans to issue an order Monday extending the statewide judicial emergency but that he does not expect it to last beyond June 30. Melton first declared the statewide judicial emergency on March 14, 2020.

Melton said he's been watching the trends in Gov. Brian Kemp's public health emergency orders based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the decline in COVID-19 rates across the state. He said he doubts the governor will extend the public health emergency beyond the end of the month.