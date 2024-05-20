Georgia's Charlie Condon named SEC player of year; Smith is top pitcher and Mingione coach of year

Smith broke the Arkansas career strikeout record and is just five shy of the Razorbacks’ single-season strikeout mark of 155. Smith is 9-0 and leads the nation with a 1.52 ERA while holding batters to a .135 average.

Mingione led Kentucky to its second SEC regular-season title with a school-record 22 league wins. The Wildcats started the year unranked but finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the D1 Baseball.com and Baseball America polls. Mingione was also coach of the year in 2017.

Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac is the SEC Freshman of the Year and Tennessee’s Drew Beam is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Grahovac is hitting .322 with 19 home runs — including 13 in SEC games — and 59 RBIs.

Beam holds a 3.47 GPA in finance and is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

