Georgia's budget sets Hurricane Helene aid and tax rebates. Here's a look by the numbers

$4.4 billion

State government will spend $4.4 billion more of its own money, thanks to tax collections exceeding Kemp's earlier estimate, as well as dipping into $11 billion in accumulated surplus. The state will spend nearly $75 billion this year, including $40.5 billion in state funds and $75 billion overall once federal money and other funds like college tuition are included.

$862 million

The spending plan adds $862 million for Hurricane Helene relief after the storm caused billions of damage when it cut across the eastern half of the state in September. That includes another $185 million for low-interest loans to farmers and to remove downed trees from private lands so they don't become a fire hazard. There's also $25 million in grants to nonprofits that are supposed to go to help individuals.

The state will spend more money to cover the state and local share of debris removal, provide grants to rural hospitals in Helene-affected areas, pay to replace damaged materials and equipment in public libraries and cover the nearly $100 million in lost transportation tax revenue after Kemp declared a gas tax holiday.

$250, $375 and $500

The budget sets aside $1 billion for another round of state income tax rebates, but before they can go out the Senate must pass House Bill 112, after the House passed it 175-0 on Thursday. If the bill passes as expected, individual taxpayers would get back up to $250 from their state income tax payments, while single people who head households could get back up to $375 and married couples could get back up to $500. No one could get back more income tax than they paid, which means some low-income taxpayers would get less. The rebates would come automatically if the bill becomes law.

5.19%

Georgia's state income tax rate would drop to 5.19%, retroactive to Jan. 1, under House Bill 111, which passed the House 110-60 on Thursday and moves on for Senate debate.

Georgia's flat income tax rate dropped to 5.29% on Jan. 1. A 2022 law ended the old system of tax brackets and called for annual 0.1% cuts until reaching 4.99%. Kemp and Republican lawmakers — citing consistent surpluses thanks to a strong economy and limits on spending — have pushed larger cuts ahead of the yearly schedule, and now the governor wants again to double this year's reduction, going down to 5.19% for all income earned in 2025.

State government would forgo an estimated $149 million in revenue in the budget year ending June 30, and then $744 million a year going forward, administration officials estimate. The impact would be small for most taxpayers — a single person making $44,000 a year would pay about $30 less.

Democrats fought the decrease, saying it's starving state government of needed revenue for services while mostly delivering benefits to the richest Georgians.

“We are giving a massive, wasteful tax cut for the wealthiest Georgians and not investing in programs that serve everyone in this state," said Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, a Smyrna Democrat.

$346 million

Spending would rise for $346 million for Georgia's prison system, which Kemp and legislative leaders say will help improve prisons troubled by inmate violence and deaths, contraband smuggling and a critical lack of prison guards. That would include $50.9 million for new correctional officer positions because fewer guards are quitting after salary increases in recent years. There's also $80 million to buy and set up four 128-bed modular prison units to let the state shift inmates out of current prisons to renovate them and install secure locks on cells.

