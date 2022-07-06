Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $3.8M for reelection bid

Abrams has raised more than $20 million for her main campaign committee since announcing her campaign in December.

Kemp has raised more than $23 million over a longer period, topping the $22.4 million he raised in his win over Abrams in 2018.

The campaign in closely divided Georgia is likely to blow past old spending records, with a torrent of political spending expected from candidates, political parties and outside groups, especially when combined with the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Both Perdue and Abrams sued over the leadership committee, saying it was unfair that Kemp could take in large amounts while Perdue and Abrams were barred until they won their party primaries.

After an earlier ruling that Kemp could not spend money from the committee for his campaign against Perdue, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled that Georgians First Leadership Committee could not solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election made Kemp the Republican nominee for governor. So the $3 million raised for Georgians First would have all come since May 24.

