Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $2.7M for reelection bid

Trump hosted a fundraiser for Perdue at his at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where contributors had to give $3,000 to attend. A picture with Trump meant contributing $24,200, the maximum individual contribution for Georgia in this election cycle, including a primary, general election and two possible runoffs. The results of that fundraiser will show up in Perdue's report this week.

Kemp campaign manager Bobby Saparow predicted that totals would show Kemp has continued to build a fundraising advantage.

“The momentum is with our campaign, and we will continue to outwork our competition to secure wins in May and November,” Saparow said in a statement.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who displayed her fundraising power by raking in $9.25 million in December and January.

The totals don't count Kemp's leadership committee, a special state fundraising vehicle that allowed the governor to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with his campaign. Both Perdue and Abrams sued over the committee, saying it was unfair that Kemp could take in large amounts while Perdue and Abrams were barred until they won their party primaries.

After an earlier ruling that Kemp could not spend money from the committee against Perdue, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled last week that Kemp's Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.

Caption Former Sen. David Perdue arrives before a gubernatorial Republican primary debate, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson