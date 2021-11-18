Georgia's Anderson released on bond 1 week after rape charge

Despite missing the two games, Anderson still leads Georgia with five sacks.

On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he has spoken with Anderson but provided no details.

““I’m not allowed to talk much about it,” Smart said. "I’ve spoken to Adam, but that’s the extent and all I can talk about.”

A 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29. According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report, the woman said she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her.

