Georgia's Anderson charged with rape, maintains innocence

After Sadow made an unsuccessful appeal for Anderson's suspension to be lifted as he was not yet charged, Anderson did not play in No. 1 Georgia's 43-6 win over Missouri last week and remains under suspension for Saturday's game at Tennessee.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report released last week, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29. According to the incident report, the woman said she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her.

The woman told officers the sex was not consensual and that she was able to leave the residence.

Anderson is a key player on Georgia's defense. He leads the team with five sacks and is tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

As part of a statement he released on Thursday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said "... we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

