Georgia's agriculture commissioner running for US Senate

Warnock won a special election runoff in January over then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler and is seeking a full-term next year. Loeffler and former Rep. Doug Collins, who finished third in that race, have said they have no plans to run for Senate in 2022.

Warnock hasn’t drawn any other Republican challengers with big name recognition. Two who have entered the contest are Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive, and Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran from Atlanta. Others considering a run include Republican state House Speaker David Ralston and U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Savannah and Drew Ferguson of West Point. Former President Donald Trump also has urged University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker to seek the seat.

Black told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he intends to mount a campaign regardless of who else enters the race.

“Would I love to have Trump’s support? Absolutely. You’re going to find me saluting all the good things he’s done the past four years. Those accomplishments are Republican accomplishments,” Black said. “But I’m running no matter what. Absolutely. I’m in this race to win the primary and the general election.”