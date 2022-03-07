Georgia's Abrams, Kemp among candidates to qualify for 2022

Also on the ballot are seven other statewide offices, two Public Service Commission posts, 14 congressional seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats.

Black, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler are not seeking reelection to their posts. More than three dozen House members and at least nine senators are also not expected to seek reelection, although many of those officials plan to run for other offices.

For members of Congress and the General Assembly, it will be the first election under new district lines drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census. Those lines are likely to aid Republicans in adding a ninth congressional seat, up from the eight current Georgia seats they hold, as U.S. Rep Lucy McBath exits the 6th District to run in the 7th District. McBath is challenging a fellow Democratic incumbent, Carolyn Bourdeaux, in what could be the highest-profile Democratic primary this year.

In the General Assembly, Democrats are likely to pick up some seats, but many races are likely to be less competitive, as majority Republicans redrew lines to fortify their hold on enough seats to maintain majorities in the House and Senate. Congressional and legislative lines are being challenged in lawsuits.

There could be some surprises, though, as candidates enter and exit races. In recent weeks, for example, Republican Patrick Witt has shifted from running for the 10 Congressional District to seeking election as state insurance commissioner. And Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair has dropped his plans to seek the Democratic nomination for state superintendent.

Party runoffs will be June 21 if needed, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.

