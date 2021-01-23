Georgia woodworker turns logs into beautiful creations

“I just start carving, he said. “In some cases you get chalk and draw an outline of the figure but for the most part I look at a piece of wood and the shapes just sort of line up in my head. I see the finished shape.”

Then, working from the outside in, he carves the wood back revealing corners and curves, then eventually more detailed aspects of the piece.

The Fancy Shawl Dancer sculpture in the photos is actually the third incarnation of his idea for a Native American woman. It’s about three feet tall, and depicts a dancer in full flight, with her long shawl draped about her and tassels twirling with her every movement.

The coloration was done by burning the wood to give it a darker color, then sanding away the parts that needed to be lighter. Smith said he can’t say definitively how long the entire process took from start to finish, but it was “a serious investment in time.”

Smith said he is always taking commissions for sculptures. He said animals seem the be the most sought-after subjects but he is open to almost any shape clients can think of.

He can be contacted on Facebook by searching “Other Level Sculptures.”