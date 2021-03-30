Georgia won't rate schools and districts for 2nd year

State Superintendent Richard Woods has instructed school districts that they can’t deny course credit or deny promotion to the next grade to any student who has been attending class virtually and declines to come in-person to take a test citing health and safety concerns. Normally, schools that don’t get 95% participation are penalized, but the federal government has waived that rule this year.

The tests given to Georgia high school students normally count for 20% of a student's grade in Algebra I, U.S. history, biology and American literature and composition. But the state education board reduced that to 0.01% of the grade for this school year.

“Classroom teachers and building administrators can hopefully get some relief since the test results of students this year will be used purely as a gauge of student learning,” said Woods, who has opposed giving the tests at all.

The state said it's working with districts to make texting flexible, including allowing testing on more days, creating separate sessions for virtual students, and allowing tests to be given in alternate locations.

The state uses test data to identify low-performing schools that need more help. The state will generally keep aiding the schools identified when tests were given in 2019, next identifying the group in fall 2022.