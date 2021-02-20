Georgia woman says neighbor's dog attacked her 10 times

Sonja Snyder of Homerville told WALB-TV she has been attacked by her neighbor's pit bull 10 times in the past year. She has scars from bite marks on her arms. Hospital records and police reports document some of the cases. And she says she's accumulated $30,000 in medical bills.

“I shouldn’t have to be running for my life from this dog," Snyder said. “I don’t go outside my home.”