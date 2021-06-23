ajc logo
X

Georgia woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of boyfriend

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Sheldon Olivia McCoy, 53, of Macon, entered the plea Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court in the May 2019 stabbing of Mark Green, 62, at a senior-living center, The Macon Telegraph reported.

McCoy faced charges of murder and aggravated assault. McCoy's plea came on the eve of her trial.

The slaying happened in the couple’s fourth-floor apartment at McAfee Towers during what investigators at the time described as “a domestic dispute.”

A sentencing date has not been set. McCoy faces a sentence of 20 years, with up to 10 years of it to be spent behind bars.

In Other News
1
Atlanta plays New York after Morton's strong showing
2
GA Lottery
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top