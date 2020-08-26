Georgia woman pleads guilty but mentally ill in child death

Jennifer Bellah entered the plea Wednesday in Newton County Superior Court, with Judge Ken Wynne Jr. sentencing the 33-year-old to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, to be followed by lifetime probation.

Bellah in August 2018 called authorities, saying she had shot her daughter. Deputies arrived at the Oxford home to find 2-year-old Natalya Bellah dead from multiple gunshots.