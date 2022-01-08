Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Hunter VanPelt of Roswell submitted six false loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program from April to June 2020. She requested a total of more more than $7.9 million and received more than $6 million, prosecutors said in a news release.

Prosecutors said VanPelt, who legally changed her name from Ellen Corkrum in July 2016, owned or controlled six companies and lied about the average monthly payroll and number of employees at each company. She also filed false tax, bank and payroll documents along with those applications.