Georgia woman gets 723 years for sexually abusing daughters

A 41-year-old woman from Carrollton, Georgia, was sentenced Monday to 723 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law in the case, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said.

The woman was convicted Oct. 1 of two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Testimony at trial revealed that she and her husband abused her daughter and stepdaughter for several years when they lived in Falkville, Alabama, WIAT-TV reported.