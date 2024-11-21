Georgia woman convicted of killing her toddler sentenced to life in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman convicted of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a trash bin was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Leilani Simon was spared the maximum punishment of life without a chance of parole. Her sentencing hearing in Chatham County Superior Court came a month after a trial jury found Simon guilty of malice murder and 18 other charges in the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon called 911 the morning of Oct. 5, 2022, to report her son was missing from his indoor playpen at their home outside Savannah. After police spent days searching the home and surrounding neighborhood, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that investigators believed the child was dead. He also named Simon as the sole suspect.