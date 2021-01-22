Georgia woman charged with stealing $107K from church

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Alycia Christy turned herself in on a felony theft charge on Jan. 15.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth told The Times of Gainesville that Christy worked as an administrative assistant at Northlake Baptist Church and took funds from the church between January 2018 and January of this year. Investigators said she used the money to pay credit card bills.