Georgia woman among those challenging eviction ban in suit

One of her tenants fell behind on rent—she and her tenant disagree about the exact amount. When Jones tried to evict the tenant, a judge denied the move based on the CDC order.

“What right do they have to tell me I can’t have my own property?” Jones said.

The lawsuit claims the CDC is overreaching the powers it has been given by Congress has no right to interfere with state laws and halt evictions.

"Whatever the need for a government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the order advances one specific policy solution in violation of the constitutional interests of property holders across the nation," a Sept. 18 filing states. "CDC's Order is a ham-fisted effort to address the pandemic in a strained and illogical way."