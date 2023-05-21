Georgia woman accused of abandoning newborn 4 years ago is charged

About 10 months ago, the sheriff's office identified the child's father using DNA, Freeman said. Within the past week, authorities again used DNA to identify Jiwani.

Freeman declined to discuss Jiwani's motive or any details of an interview with her, citing the pending prosecution. Jiwani has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment, in addition to other crimes.

There is no evidence that the father was aware of Jiwani's pregnancy or the abandonment of the baby, Freeman said.

Evidence indicates that the baby was likely born in a car and that Jiwani drove around with her for hours before deciding to tie her up in a plastic bag and abandon her, Freeman said. Jiwani had a history of concealed pregnancies, he said.

“This is an incredible case with the strangest of circumstances from the beginning to the end,” Freeman said.