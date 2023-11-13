Georgia wins 2nd straight, defeats North Carolina Central 64-54

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points and hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and Georgia pulled away to beat North Carolina Central, 64-54
Georgia News
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points and hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and Georgia pulled away to beat North Carolina Central, 64-54 on Sunday.

Georgia won its second straight game after opening the season with an 82-71 loss to Oregon.

Emmanuel Izunabor hit the second of two free throws with 5:21 left to get the Eagles within six points, 53-47. but Abdur-Rahim knocked down six straight free throws and Justin Hill added a layup and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run that put Georgia on top by 15, 64-49.

The Bulldogs converted 20 of 25 free throw attempts (80%) and was 19 of 53 from the field (35.8%).

Hill scored 11 points for Georgia and Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and four steals.

Izunabor's 12 points and eight rebounds both were team highs for NC Central (1-2). Poh'Boigh King and Fred Cleveland Jr. each added 11 points.

Georgia takes on No. 13 Miami on Friday. NC Central, which lost its opener to No. 1 Kansas, plays host to Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire3h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Physicians gather in Atlanta to march for Medicaid expansion, AMC site
4h ago

SK Battery to furlough workers at Jackson County plant, cut production
7h ago

Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
5h ago

Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
5h ago

Credit: AP

Murray returns to direct Cardinals over Falcons, 25-23
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons unable to answer lingering quarterback questions in loss to Cardinals
41m ago
Kyler Murray leads game-winning drive in return from ACL injury as Cardinals beat Falcons...
54m ago
POLL ALERT: Georgia's No. 1 streak in Top 25 hits 22 weeks, the second-best ever...
7h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
High school football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top