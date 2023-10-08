Georgia will take new applications for housing subsidy vouchers in 149 counties

Georgians in 149 counties can soon apply for housing subsidies for the first time since 2021
Georgia News
36 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians in 149 counties can soon apply for housing subsidies for the first time since 2021.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced last week that it would take online applications for its Housing Choice Voucher program beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 17 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The program, formerly known as Section 8, provides money to low-income families to rent an apartment or house. To be eligible, a family’s income must be 50% or less of the median income in the area where the family chooses to live. A voucher pays an amount based on what rent costs in an area, family size and family income.

Once a family gets a voucher, funding will continue as long as the family complies with program rules.

After the state approves applicants as eligible, it will use a lottery to randomly rank the order in which applicants will receive assistance.

Spokesperson Kristen Moses said the state is seeking to enroll 5,000 applicants. The current waiting list has fallen to 728 individuals. Moses said the Department of Community Affairs anticipates placing those people in coming months.

The agency placed 633 applicants in the 2021-2022 budget year. The list had been closed since 2021 because of the high number of people already waiting.

Moses said people without internet access can call the agency at 1-855-924-8446 to seek help, or get help at a local public library.

The state-run program does not cover Bibb, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond and Sumter counties. Those counties have locally run voucher programs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’9h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot by deputy after setting fire, leading officials on wild chase
27m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel says its at war after surprise Hamas attack
5m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel says its at war after surprise Hamas attack
5m ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Who does or should foot the bill for kicking traffic in the teeth?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

MLB playoffs 2023: Kershaw flops, Rangers, Astros and Phillies open Division Series with...
8h ago
Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remaining
9h ago
Beck, Bowers pace No. 1 Georgia's offensive attack in dominant victory over No. 20...
9h ago
Featured

Credit: White House

Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top