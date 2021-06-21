Georgia water utility pays former leader $1.4M to depart

“Mr. Rojas retires from the award-winning water utility after providing leadership during some of the most prosperous yet challenging times in the history of the authority,” the board said in a news release.

Rojas portrayed the departure as voluntary, saying the pandemic and “other issues” had been “especially challenging.” A 2019 ransomware attack hurt water system operations.

"I have decided this is the time to step away from my daily professional responsibilities at the Authority and take time to enjoy friends and family and just relax,” Rojas said in the release.

Repeated attempts by WMAZ-TV to reach Rojas by phone and at his home were unsuccessful.

If Rojas had resigned with “good cause” because he was reassigned or demoted, he would have received his salary and the value of his benefits only until the end of the current year.

Board members have since hired consultants to find Rojas' replacement.

Ray Shell, the authority’s vice president of field and plant operations, is serving as interim executive director.