Georgia warns of fentanyl overdoses from counterfeit pills

The suspected overdoses began in January and have continued through March. Of 137 suspected incidents reported to hospital emergency rooms statewide, 99 have come from Augusta or neighboring Columbia County, and another 26 have been in the broader 13-county health district that includes Augusta.

Xanax is a short-acting tranquilizer while Percocet is an opioid pain reliever. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is frequently sold illegally