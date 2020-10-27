Georgia voters should check Election Day polling places

In Fulton County, for example, there will be 91 more Election Day polling places than there were for the June primary, bringing the total to 255 for next week's general election. Some precincts were split and others were changed with a goal of having fewer than 5,000 registered voters per polling place, county elections director Rick Barron told reporters during a video press conference Tuesday.

And Fulton County isn't alone. Statewide, there are several hundred new polling places for the general election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.