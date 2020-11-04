Georgia voters oust prosecutor criticized in Arbery slaying

Two Glynn County commissioners accused prosecutors in Johnson's office of telling police not to arrest the McMichaels immediately after the shooting. Johnson insists she and her assistants gave no guidance to police. The McMichaels were charged in May soon after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case.

A neighbor who took cellphone video of the shooting, William “Roddie” Bryan, was also charged with murder. He and the McMichaels have pleaded not guilty.

Higgins worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Brunswick circuit for more than 20 years. He said Johnson fired him soon after she took office in 2010.

“The reason I ran is I believed the DA needed to be nonpartisan and justice should be consistent and applied how the law requires — to everyone, regardless of who they know,” Higgins said.

He said he was struggling to gather enough petition signatures to challenge Johnson before outrage over Arbery's killing erupted in May. With no Democrat opposing the district attorney, residents angry over the handling the Arbery case threw themselves behind Higgins' longshot campaign.

“I couldn’t answer my phone fast enough, I could not answer my door fast enough,” Higgins said. “People were coming wanting to sign and wanting me to get on the ballot.”

He said 8,500 people ultimately signed his petition, far more than the 3,000 signatures he needed.

After the McMichaels were charged in May, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr asked the GBI and federal authorities to investigate potential misconduct by Johnson and Waycross circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, the first outside prosecutor to handle the case.

Barnhill found the shooting of Arbery to be justified, but ended up bowing to pressure to leave the case because his son works for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor. No findings have been released from the investigation Carr requested.

Unofficial election returns Wednesday showed Johnson carried four of the five counties in her circuit. But Glynn County, where Arbery was killed and the circuit's most populous county, favored Higgins by a huge margin.

Johnson called her rival Wednesday morning to concede the race.

“I congratulated him,” Johnson said, "and told him we want to have a very smooth transition in the DA’s office.”

Keith Higgins campaigns on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, on St. Simons Island, Georgia, in his race for district attorney of Georgia’s Brunswick Judicial Circuit. Higgins defeated District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who had been criticized for her office’s response to the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white father and son who saw him running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before they were charged in the case. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) Credit: Terry Dickson Credit: Terry Dickson

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. A prosecutor on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. It was painted by Miami artist Marvin Weeks. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan) Credit: Sarah Blake Credit: Sarah Blake