Georgia vote count continues as state edges near final count

State officials did not have an updated count Saturday of how many provisional or military ballots might be outstanding, said Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The Republican has said he plans to order a recount of Georgia’s presidential ballots, as some Republicans make unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

Fulton County officials completed their count of provisional and military ballots overnight, submitting thousands of votes that bolstered Biden's lead. Several other counties didn't immediately respond to phone calls, emails and texts Saturday from The Associated Press.

There’s more voting yet to come in Georgia with two U.S. Senate runoffs now set for Jan. 5. Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will meet again for Perdue’s Senate seat after Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel won enough votes so that neither Perdue or Ossoff was able to clear the 50% threshold needed for an outright win.

Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a second runoff trying to win the remaining two years of another Senate term after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to succeed retiring Republican Johnny Isakson earlier this year.

Also Friday, the AP declared Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux the winner in the 7th Congressional District in the Atlanta suburbs of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Bourdeaux beat Republican Rich McCormick, flipping a seat for Democrats that she narrowly lost in 2018. With that win, Georgia will have eight Republicans and six Democrats in its U.S. House delegation in January when the new Congress is sworn in.

Poll workers load voting data for tabulation at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Officials sort data at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore