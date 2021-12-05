ajc logo
X

Georgia veteran sentenced in theft of sleep apnea machines

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors say a Veterans Affairs department employee in Georgia stole more than $1.9 million in medical devices that he purchased with a government credit card

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Veterans Affairs department employee in Georgia stole more than $1.9 million in medical devices that he purchased with a government credit card.

A judge Wednesday sentenced 41-year-old Kevin Rumph to two years and three months in prison.

According to prosecutors, the Fairburn resident bought hundreds of sleep apnea machines without permission from 2013 to 2021 while working as a purchaser for the VA. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta says he then stole the machines and sold them to a company in Ohio.

Rumph, an Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty in August.

“It is disappointing when someone entrusted to help care for our veterans instead steals from them,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “As a veteran, Rumph should have been a compassionate servant, not a thief.”

Rumph was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Coastal Georgia county to tax residents for fire service
15m ago
Georgia inmate sentenced in fraud scheme run from prison
27m ago
POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25, Georgia slips to No. 3; Michigan stays...
45m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top