Georgia unveils English bulldog puppy Boom as new Uga mascot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

35 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There will be a new English bulldog puppy roaming the Georgia sideline in the 2023 season.

The G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday marked the transition of Georgia mascots as Uga X, named Que, retired as the winningest mascot in school history. Uga X had a 91-18 record since 2015, including back-to-back national championships the last two seasons. Uga X was 2 years old when he took over as mascot.

Another English bulldog puppy, named Boom, was introduced as Uga XI in a "collaring" ceremony before the scrimmage.

The line of solid white English bulldog mascots began in 1955.

