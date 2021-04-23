Georgia university regents pause search for new chancellor

Huckaby and Wrigley were both hired from inside the state. Before that, regents had two decades of chancellors hired from out of state.

Wrigley had been vice chancellor since 2011. Regents moved Wrigley into the top job as interim chancellor in 2016 and then gave him the job permanently in 2017 with the support of then-Gov. Nathan Deal.

There's been no official confirmation of Perdue's candidacy, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported he was the favorite, citing anonymous sources. A group called Students Against Sonny launched last week, promoting a petition urging regents to reject him. Critics say he had a bad record as governor of reducing student access to higher education.

Perdue's tenure as agriculture secretary in President Donald Trump's administration and his efforts to help Trump fight his 2020 electoral loss to Democratic President Joe Biden could also prompt questions. But a few regents appointed by Perdue remain on the board and he might be an attractive choice to Gov. Brian Kemp. Governors often get strong input into the hiring of chancellors.